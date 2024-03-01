Confindustria, the updated stock market of the presidential race

Important new details emerge in the race for the presidency of Confindustria. Affaritaliani.it is able to anticipate the updated stock market with the votes that, to date, would be recognized to each candidate. According to the rumors on Viale dell'Astronomia, Emanuele Orsini would be around 28% of consensus, while Edoardo Garrone would be a couple of points behind and would stop at 26%. Both, however, are rising. The journey of Antonio Gozzi also continues who – net of possible twists and turns – would have a range between 15 and 18%, despite heavy endorsements coming from publicly held companies. In recent days, rumors close to the entrepreneur had leaked his intention to reach the 20% threshold, but at the moment the finish line has not yet been crossed. However, Alberto Marenghi, who until last week was credited with the 2.5% of the votes and who at this point could make his farewell to the race official in just a few days.



However, there are several questions still open. The first is of a territorial nature: at the moment Genoa and Liguria find themselves with two candidates from those areas and they don't know how to behave. In his time, the president of Confindustria Genova Umberto Risso announced his support for Gozzi when it seemed that he would be the only Ligurian to run. But now Garrone is also there. And the local industrialists must decide which side they are on. Who will Risso side with now? With Garrone who already has the expected grades or with Gozzi even if he hasn't reached them yet? Not only. There's also a procedural theme. To be able to vote at the assembly, federations, categorical and territorial must have paid contributions. The quorum, therefore, is calculated on the basis of the contributions received and paid, since voting rights increase as the conquibus paid to Confindustria increases.

Thus, if the statute is clear on the percentage to be achieved (at least 20% of the votes), it cannot be on the absolute number of minimum preferences that must be obtained, because these change depending on the contributions paid. Now, given the great mobilization around the Viale dell'Astronomia presidential race, many outstanding payments are arriving at the last minute, and only in the next few days will it be possible to divide the quorum based on the amount of contributions received from the various organizations and we can proceed with the official communication of the number of votes needed.

Finally, there is one further detail to take into consideration. While the votes of Orsini and Garrone, who have already largely exceeded the quorum, are now established, those that should go to Gozzi would still be sub judice, in the sense that they still depend on the Duferco president reaching the famous 20%. Obviously, if the Ligurian entrepreneur passed the barrier, he would have confirmed all the signatures deposited, otherwise, in the event that he does not reach the desired level by 15 March, the deadline for reaching the quorum, these votes would become available again and at final count on April 4th only Orsini and Garrone would be admitted. “And the famous market would open”, says someone in the corridors of Viale dell'Astronomia.