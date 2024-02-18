Confindustria, the race of the 4 candidates continues: from Orsini to Garrone, there is no shortage of fake news and poisons

No surprise: all four pretenders to the Confindustria throne have been officially admitted. The last week has been full of controversy and venom: at a certain point there was talk of a request from the wise men to Emanuele Orsini to withdraw from the race. Fake news, given that the three who will have to decide on the future president of Confindustria wanted to see clearly on the issue of two different invoices that were allegedly not paid by Orsini when he was at the helm of Federlegno. Well, not only has the current vice president of Viale dell'Astronomia been able to demonstrate that these are false accusations, but he has also filed a complaint against the financial director Gabriele Fraschini.

More: in the cards that Affaritaliani.it was able to view that they concern the dialogue between Fraschini himself and a consultant – who recorded the conversation – the financial director says on several occasions that he asked Grant Thornton to be able to “modify” their opinions on the financial statements held by Orsini, after that the company had certified it and deemed it compliant. Always Fraschini talks about someone willing to do anything to build a dossier against Orsini, defined as “full of crap” in the wiretap.

Some even wanted to trace this dossier back to Carlo Bonomi. The outgoing president of Confindustria, according to a theory put forward by La Verità, he would have tried to produce fake dossiers to oust the candidates and achieve an extension. A version that Not has found confirmation but which must be cataloged under the heading “poisons” that accompany a race at Confindustria that has never been so heated. In the next few days the three wise men will therefore be able to leave for consultations, preventively suspended for Thursday 15 and Friday 16 February (in Milan and Bologna respectively) precisely to dispel any doubts.

At the moment, in the letter that the three wise men sent it seems that Edoardo Garrone is already sure of obtaining at least 20% of the votes – the result of the green light, among others, from Assolombarda – which would automatically make him jump to first place. However, someone has leaked the word “conflict of interest” about him: Erg produces energy and therefore it is normal to think that it has an interest in keeping prices high. Confindustria members, on the other hand, prefer lower prices precisely because they have to pay for energy. But rather than a conflict of interest, we are talking about the obvious: and if the experts have not found any irregularities, it is normal that a solution will be found easily.

And the others? Alberto Marenghi it is possible that he is looking for the best solution for himself: it is difficult for him to win the race, easier for him to bring his “tank” towards a more accredited candidate. However, Emanuele Orsini remains the person who obtained the highest number of signatures. It is true that there is no automaticity between signatures and votes, but it is certain that it will be a battle to the end with Garrone. Finally there is Antonio Gozzi: the owner of Duferco is fighting to transform his signatures – much more than the latest predictions – into real votes. He is behind at the moment, but we know that never before can the Confindustria match offer twists like this time. It's Astronomy Avenue, darling.