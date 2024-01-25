Confindustria, the MEF asks “its” companies not to take sides. Assolombarda, the solution to Garrone has not yet been found

New day, new news in the race Confindustria. The first entry that Italian Business was able to collect arrives directly from Via XX Settembre, headquarters of the Ministry of Economy. Well, as it turns out the MEF would have asked the investee companies not to express preferences for the race for the presidency of Viale dell'Astronomia.



The second news comes from Via Pantano, headquarters of Assolombarda. In fact, it seemed that his votes were converging towards Edoardo Garrone. But the square has not yet been found and the final decision is destined to be postponed. No alarms, for now, but the signal that we want to focus even more on the choice, especially after the announcement of Antonio Gozzi that he does not want to withdraw from the race for Confindustria.

Without the votes of Assolombardaat the moment Garrone would have a package of around 15 preferences, Emanuele Orsini it would be above 40 (it is even said 45), Alberto Marenghi there could be around twenty of them. The doubt remains about Gozzi. Voices collected by Italian Business they even speak of a potential pool of 25 preferences, with parts of Liguria, Piedmont and Campania leading the way. The choice of the patron of Duferco not to retreat, moreover, is interpreted by analysts as the result of some reassurances received. Guaranteed votes? Not yet, given that the essays will be announced on February 1st. But the match remains alive.

