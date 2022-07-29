Bonomi: “We industrialists in disbelief at the fall of Draghi”

In an interview with Corriere della Sera, Carlo Bonomi explains that, first as an Italian citizen and as president of Confindustria, he lived the day of July 20 “with enormous disbelief. The irresponsibility of the parties that day reached its peak. In his mandate, Mario Draghi confirmed extraordinary qualities of international authority in Europe and the West. In the debate on trust I have not heard of it “. And he judges the work of the Draghi government” excellent in the turnaround with General Figliuolo in the vaccination campaign and in the rewriting of the part of the PNRR on the reforms. Of great incisiveness on the European sanctions against Russia. The troubles started with the last budget law. Some approved the measures in the CDM and then, in Parliament, hundreds of amendments were presented “.

And against the backdrop of war, energy emergency, 8% inflation and the specter of recession, he points out that “Industry must be considered a strategic and national security asset. For this reason, we are working on a document that sets the priorities for the industry and the country’s emergencies. It is necessary to adopt coherent measures on the taxation, labor market, education and training: without industry there is no growth and social cohesion. And on the contribution wedge we have been proposing for some time a structural cut, for 2/3 to the benefit of workers under 35 thousand euros. To cover it, there are resources: in the Def a tax extra revenue of 38 billion euros is estimated and I remember that public spending of over 1,000 billion per year can be reconfigured “.

Doubts in Confindustria on Bonomi’s line on Draghi?

But in the meantime, according to Repubblica, Confindustria would be divided. “From the North East, and beyond, the president is accused of having been lukewarm about Draghi and it is assumed that he wants to support the Lega-Fdi-Fi alliance. He also weighs the battle already open for his succession “, writes Repubblica. Perhaps it is precisely in this sense that Bonomi’s interview with Corriere della Sera should be read, which indirectly denies this hypothesis and his alleged softness on Draghi and the fall of his government perpetrated in the first place by Fi and Lega.

“Will this be enough to quell the dissensions, when for some time there have been those who have been trying to transform the stomach ache of the Confindustria base into an alternative to the top?“asks Repubblica.” The alternative, or alternatives, are not yet revealed; on the other hand, stomach aches are abundant and very ready to manifest themselves, in the form of a catalog of atrocities attributed to Bonomi, even exaggerated “.

