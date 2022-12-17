Confindustria, the economic forecasts photographed by the Centro Studi. The point

The risk of stagnation in Italy, while theindustry suffers, the buildings have ceased to drive growth, i consume and they seem to hold only i services: this is the summary of the alarm launched today by the Centro Studi di Confindustria who photographed the country’s economic forecasts in the latest report. With the’inflation persistent and on historical peaks, consumption will slow down even if so far they have been supported by the extra savings accumulated; the rate hikes they discourage investment and weigh down corporate balance sheets. Demand also shows bearish indicators; once the rebound is over, tourism could push less in the winter, as construction already did in the summer. Me too’export remains fluctuating: in the euro area the trends are similar to those in Italy. In the USA, on the other hand, they have been cut growth forecasts for 2023 went from +1.2% to +0.5%.

Subscribe to the newsletter

