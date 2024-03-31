Confindustria, presidential race

Emanuele Orsini is ahead in the race for the presidency of Confindustria, according to research by the SWG institute, (relaunched by Libero and il Giornale), conducted on 400 companies registered with the confederation. The CEO of Sistem Costruzioni and president of Tino Prosciutti is preferred by 58% of those interviewed compared to his competitor Edoardo Garrone, president of Erg and Il Sole 24 Ore. However, despite the clear advantage, about half of the sample did not express a preference.



Orsini's predominance is justified by the priorities identified by the members. Research indicates that 51% of businesses believe that the new president of Confindustria should come from a small or medium-sized company, especially in the North-East and Central Italy. Companies also expect Confindustria collaborate with institutions and the government in defining industrial strategies and protecting the interests of SMEs (45% for both answers). Confindustria's role in promoting fair taxation and state incentives for businesses is also considered important (40%).

Priorities to support industrial growth include simplification of bureaucracy (48% of the sample), the reduction of the tax burden by cutting the wedge (39%), and the promotion of technological and digital innovation (39%). In third place is the modernization of infrastructure (34%).

The survey reveals a historical perception of the importance of this election for Confindustria. Although the interviewees have confidence in the association (58% of the total), the evaluations of its effectiveness are not too flattering. Confindustria is asked not to be influenced by the government and to listen to SMEs without favoring large companies. Orsini's speech to the general council seems to reflect these assumptions, focusing on “dialogue, identity and unity”.