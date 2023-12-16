Confindustria, President Bonomi's Christmas gift to his team

Curious Christmas gift from Confindustria president Carlo Bonomi to the members of his team. According to Affaritaliani.it, in fact, during the usual greeting with which all the staff of Viale dell'Astronomia gather, the outgoing president decided to give a Pellegrini gift “good” to all the workers. Present in the front row is the very loyal – and aspiring to the throne – vice president Alberto Marenghi, while Maurizio Stirpe is more secluded

It is a card which, as the website states, “offers a vast choice among the most prestigious retail chains in Italy and among the best brands of products and services. Receiving it means obtaining the possibility of satisfying a need or realizing one's dream.” There is more. According to our newspaper, Bonomi decided to assign 500 euro vouchers to managers and 1,000 euros to workers with less substantial salaries.

And the debate immediately breaks out. For some, the president's gesture is a demonstration of strong sensitivity, so much so that he doubled the amount for those receiving lower salaries. For others, however, it is a clear signal that the face of Confindustria has changed, becoming less and less elitist, as an association that brings together the main ones should be. Never in the past, in fact, had presidents envisaged a prize of this type. And there were those who laughed through gritted teeth: “Of course such a paltry prize this year. With the severance pay he had to pay…”

This too is the sign of the changing times. Waiting to know who will become Bonomi's successor.

