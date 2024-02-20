Confindustria, Orsini ready to certify that he has “24% of the votes”

New chapter in the very long saga that will lead to the presidency of Confindustria. In the weekend Edoardo Garrone “has certified that he has a consensus that exceeds 20% of the total votes regularly exercisable to date in the confederal assembly, a condition which automatically determines his participation in the nomination vote” which will be held on April 4th. Now Emanuele Orsini has also decided to break the deadlock.



According to Affaritaliani.it, in fact, the current vice president of Confindustria will file the certification that he holds 24% of the total votes of the confederal assembly by Friday. And he too, therefore, will move directly to the next step, that of April 4th. It remains to be seen what Antonio Gozzi and Alberto Marenghi will do now. Meanwhile the two big shots dthey have already flexed their muscles this round. And possible alliances are starting to appear on the horizon.