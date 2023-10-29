On the Mariotti case, the CEO of Confindustria removed from office by president Carlo Bonomi, the word passes to the lawyers. According to what Adnkronos has learned, in fact, in recent days Francesca Mariotti, after a series of fruitless emails, entrusted her lawyer with the mandate to obtain from Bonomi the necessary clarifications on the reasons that led to the decision with which on 19 October Last year she was removed not only from her role as general director of Viale dell’Astronomia but also, with “irregular procedures”, from that of director of fiscal policies, a role she had held since 2014.

Clarifications and reasons to which, to date, concrete answers have never been given, just as operational indications on the future placement of the DG have not yet been provided, currently without equivalent roles but at the disposal of President Bonomi. A “pre-litigation” procedure therefore now begins. Of Alessandra Testorio

