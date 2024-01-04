Confindustria, now Genoa is thinking about reversing

For some it will be a sort of showdown in the shadow of the Lantern. For others a waste of time. The fact is that Monday 8 Januaryin Genoa, a meeting should be held to decide the future of the candidacies for the Confindustria summit. As Affaritaliani.it was the first to report, in fact, there is a unique event in the history of Viale dell'Astronomia: a race between two Ligurian candidates, Antonio Gozzi and Edoardo Garrone. What to do? It is obvious that if both were to continue in the race that leads to the throne of Confindustria they would inevitably end up humiliating each other, paving the way for the one who remains the strongest candidate today, that is Emanuele Orsini.



Before talking about the Genoese meeting, however, it is necessary to remember the methods with which the election of the president of Avenue of Astronomy. There are three fundamental passages that have a rigorous liturgy. The first, which will be completed by the end of January, is that of the nomination of the essays with the establishment of the commission, which will have to receive the self-nominations, which must be examined to verify that the requirements are met.

Once the green light has been obtained, at that point we move on to consultations around Italy to establish whether the candidate has a sufficient quorum to be able to compete.. The various territorial and federations have different weights and numbers of votes. Assolombarda, the strongest, has 22 preferences plus aggregates. Whoever obtains the most votes is then designated (not elected) to the presidency. The actual task is assigned in May in the private meeting behind closed doors, while the public one foresees that space be given to the inauguration speech of the new number one.

Let's go back to Genoa. There is some confusion among Ligurian industrialists. They fear that the times have been rushed and that the president of the territorial district of the capital, Umberto Risso, has some responsibility. These, in fact, would have publicly endorsed Gozzi's candidacy and the president of Duferco himself would have shown excessive predisposition for the roleor. Which could be seen as a breach of the regulations which stipulate that the self-nomination must first be announced to the wise men and only then disseminated to the media and stakeholders, subject to authorization by the wise men same.

Garrone, who knows the Confindustria liturgy very well, has never exposed himself personally. Indeed, you have always declared that you read from the newspapers of his possible candidacy which was never confirmed and that, if anything, we will talk about it again in due time. And so the Ligurians find themselves faced with an impasse: what to do? Hence the idea of ​​a clarifying meeting in Genoa in which to ask Garrone what his intentions are. Do you want to apply? Let him say it explicitly. But it is clear that this is a trap with a dual purpose. On the one hand, to bring out a possible candidate who – on paper – would have a better chance than Gozzi of winning against Orsini. On the other, unraveling the knot (actually created by themselves) between Genoa and the Ligurians. And Garrone himself would be asked to resolve the issue.

There is a double corollary. The first is that Carlo Bonomi, outgoing president constantly looking for a position, has set his sights on the chair of president of Il Sole 24 Ore. And if Garrone were to decide to run for office one day, at that point many would ask for his resignation from the Confindustria newspaper. But be careful: first of all the newspaper is listed on the stock exchange and any decision on the board must be taken with caution and in a collegial manner. And then it is the incoming president – again for the liturgy of Viale dell'Astronomia – who appoints the number one of the Sun. Difficult, if not impossible, that Garrone, in the event that he were to win the race, could choose Bonomi.

Another important issue is the role of Gozzi: what could the president of Duferco do? As far as it turns out, for the moment the owner of Entella remains convinced that he wants to run – and declares it publicly – along Viale dell'Astronomia despite Garrone. But it is obvious that as the race progresses, increasingly different scenarios emerge. According to Affaritaliani.it, for example, Alberto Marenghi, Bonomi's favorite candidate, would now be about to abandon the idea – cherished – of running for the president's seat. Better to confirm a vice presidency, gain further accreditation and then aim for 2028.

It is obvious, finally, that this stalemate in Liguria risks further benefiting Orsini. Monday's meeting in Genoa would have also raised eyebrows among some former Confindustria heavyweights, who fear that behind this desire to meet lies only an attempt to bring Garrone, who has never made his candidacy official, out of the closet. . These are feverish hours in the shadow of the Lantern. But it is obvious that until the wise appointment of the official steps cannot be taken. From now on we start dancing.

