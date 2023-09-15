Confindustria: Mattarella, Meloni and big economy at the assembly

The highest institutional positions, the almost entire government, representatives of the opposition and the economic world participate in the Confindustria assembly. The President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella, the President of the Senate Ignazio La Russa, the President of the Chamber Lorenzo Fontana, the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, the ministers Antonio Tajani, Gilberto arrived at the Auditorium Parco della Musica to listen to Carlo Bonomi’s report. Pichetto Fratin, Paolo Zangrillo, Giuseppe Valditara, Carlo Nordio, Adolfo Urso, Gennaro Sangiuliano, and Eugenia Roccella.

The head of the Economy Department, who is busy in Santiago de Compostela for the work of the informal Ecofin, is absent. For the oppositions present, the secretary of the Democratic Party Elly Schlein, the president of Copasir Lorenzo Guerini, Mara Carfagna, Maria Elena Boschi. The former undersecretary to the Prime Minister, Gianni Letta, and the former minister Paola Severino also arrived. There is no shortage of leaders of large Italian companies, including Marina Berlusconi, Urbano Cairo, Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone, Andrea Orcel, Giovanni Gorno Tempini, and Roberto Cingolani. In the audience the former presidents of Confindustria Vincenzo Boccia and Emma Marcegaglia. After Mattarella entered the room, greeted with a standing ovation, the national anthem was played.

Bonomi, no to divisive dialectics on the form of state and government

Confindustria hopes for “profound reforms that link governability and the ability to give voice and representation to the many requests” of civil society. The president, Carlo Bonomi, warns the “political forces” at the annual meeting: “Be careful not to make the same mistake as always. Avoid planning interventions on the form of State and on the form of government developed and inspired by a divisive dialectic, alien to definition by the seriousness with which to propose and judge institutional systems so relevant for the democracy and freedom of our country. I do not believe this appeal comes from companies alone”.

Bonomi, ‘minimum wage does not solve poor work’

Confindustria “remains convinced that the mere introduction of a legal minimum wage, not accompanied by a set of measures aimed at enhancing representation, would neither resolve the great issue of poor work, nor the scourge of contractual dumping, nor give greater strength to bargaining collective”. President Carlo Bonomi said this at the assembly, underlining that “the Constitution obliges us to give workers a fair wage” and this function “is entrusted to bargaining”. The industry, he points out, “over the last twenty years has had pay dynamics that are far superior to the rest of the economy”.

Bonomi, Head of State, remains guarantor of the Constitution

“We are among those who believe that, in a system like ours, which correctly aspires to greater government stability, the Head of State must continue to be the guarantor of the Constitution”. Thus Carlo Bonomi who, on the International Day of Democracy, addressed Sergio Mattarella from the Confindustria assembly: “We are certain that you will continue to make your firm and inspired voice heard to protect the principles of our Democracy, in support of international choices made freely by Italy, for the observance and implementation of citizens’ rights, starting from the most fragile”.

Bonomi, clear and simple rules for safety at work

“The protection of safety at work presupposes clear and simple rules and is based on prevention”. The president of Confindustria Carlo Bonomi addresses the issue of accidents at work in a passage with a reference to ‘collective agreements’ which provide for “full application of health and safety regulations”. “Our vision – the only one that makes sense to us – is that it is necessary to avoid accidents by enhancing a participatory logic – he states – a logic that unites in actions and related responsibilities, not that divides and opposes, a legacy of old antagonisms of class”.

Confindustria Assembly

Bonomi, change of course on work, watch out for young people and women

“We must improve the inclusiveness of the labor market, especially towards young people and women, and guarantee the full realization of the rights we enunciate. It is not enough to introduce legal obligations, coherent interventions and policies are needed”. The president of Confindustria, Carlo Bonomi, says this, recalling the Constitution and maintaining that “now we need a course correction” capable of “promoting all the conditions for the right to work to be effective”. Industrial policies and labor policies are needed to “create a market in which fair competition and competitiveness are essential values”.

Among the interventions to be implemented, Bonomi maintains that “we must invest in the quality of schools, in STEM subjects, in professional training, overcoming parochial divisions that confine training into often irreconcilable regional schemes. We must build the conditions for conciliation of work with parental care. We must overturn the balance of employment policies by introducing agile tools and active policies, which guarantee, through training, re-employment to work”. The president of Confindustria focuses on the need to address “with seriousness and determination the issue of inequality: between generations, between genders, between territories and skills. This – he underlines – means affirming with greater determination the broader concept of economic democracy, which constitutes the prerequisite for balanced and lasting growth, which leaves no one behind”.

