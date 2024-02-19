Confindustria, Marenghi's business is burdened with 20 million debts

Are worth over 45 million euros of turnover i business Of Alberto Marenghione of the four presidential candidates of Confindustriaon which however they weigh further 20 million in debt. This can be found out by examining the numbers of the two paper companies mentioned the Roman entrepreneurborn in 1976, is the direct majority or absolute or relative shareholder: the Venetian Galliera paper mill based on Galliera Veneta (Padua) and the Mantua paper mill based precisely in the Lombard capital.

Of the first Marenghi he is president and 59.4% shareholder. In 2022, the latest financial statement available, the company achieved revenues for 25.8 million, up from 20.3 million in the previous year with a useful more than doubled year on year from 533 thousand euros to 1.3 million. The company that has 36 employees It has a net worth of 5.2 million against debts of 12.5 million, half of which is due to banks. Cartiera Galliera is a 42% shareholder of another company in the sector, Sumus Italia, of which Marenghi is president.

In 2022 Mantua paper mill, of which Marenghi holds 45% (but his family members have the remaining shares) and is CEO, achieved sales of 18 million compared to 13.5 million in the previous financial year and the year-on-year profit jumped from 391 thousand euros to 2.3 million. With 48 employees, compared to a net assets of 5.8 million there are debts of 8 million of which 5.1 million are due to banks.