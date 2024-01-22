Low blows in Confindustria

That the climate in Confindustria around the race for the bolted seat on the seventh floor of Viale dell'Astronomia is becoming increasingly hotter can be understood from various signs. The latest one took place over the weekend: some newspapers picked up the news according to which the Confindustria arbitrators had intervened, with a letter, to reveal a potential conflict of interest for the registration of Erg – the company owned by Edoardo Garrone – to two different sector associations, Elettricità Futura (the Confindustria association of the electricity supply chain) and Anev (wind energy, association of wind power companies). A triple hoax: first, because the same college promptly denied the sending of any letter of complaint to Garrone. Second, because double registration is completely legal. Third because the two associations they are not in competition but, on the contrary, Anev is among the associates of Elettricità Futura.



For this reason, the “hunt for the culprit” has started in the last 24 hours, to understand who served the newspapers a real poisoned meatball. Meanwhile, taking it as a given that the race for Viale dell'Astronomia is restricted to four names – in strict alphabetical order Edoardo Garrone, Antonio Gozzi, Alberto Marenghi and Emanuele Orsini – it seems clear that the author was not the patron of Erg himself . And it seems implausible that it was Marenghi who revealed the news, increasingly intent on delivering his package of votes (today the Mantuan entrepreneur would have the necessary quorum to run for president) to someone more “launched”. Orsini and Gozzi therefore remain as suspects, even if the balance seems to tip more towards the latter. And the investigations continue.

Returning to the race for the seat of president of Confindustria, at the moment, the Emilian entrepreneur remains ahead, but tomorrow there could be a first fundamental step, then awaiting the choice of the names of the three wise men who will take office on February 1st. In the next few hours, in fact, Assolombarda will meet and, according to Affaritaliani.it, could express his preference for Garrone. Which still remains very covered, but it is obvious that if he were to have the heavy endorsement of Via Pantano (which has 22 votes and therefore more than the necessary quorum) he could be definitively convinced of the validity of the operation and then present his candidacy to the wise men.

Speaking of votes, however, it seems that at the moment Antonio Gozzi has four signatures available out of a total of six, less than a quarter of the quorum. For this reason, according to well-informed sources, Antonio D'Amato himself took the field. The past president of Confindustria, supporter of Duferco's patron, would have started a round of calls to potential voters throughout the Confindustria country. But there's more: he also phoned Orsini and Marenghi asking them to withdraw from the race and to converge their votes on Gozzi. But, according to Affaritaliani.it, the Emilian entrepreneur has no intention of giving up. In short, ten days after the inauguration of the wise men, the race to Confindustria is increasingly heated. And there's no shortage of torpedoes.

