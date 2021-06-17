Confindustria launches “Brave Italy!”, a project that aims to “transform the way of life Italian, recognized and admired all over the world, in a model of life and business, connoting it in terms of modernity, sustainability and attention to the social ”.

The initiative is linked to the delegation on the excellence, beauty and taste of Italian brands, which the president Carlo Bonomi entrusted to Renzo Rosso, who will personally follow the project.

Its first goal will be to map the best in class in the various sectors, then collecting ideas and contributions from the voices of entrepreneurs and associations.

“Brave Italy! because at this moment we need courage to face change and know how to reinvent ourselves, drawing strength from our roots and Italian know-how, to combine our DNA with the challenges of technology and sustainability “, commented Renzo Rosso.