Confindustria, last day for self-nominations: the updated scholarship

Predictions on the necessary signatures that must be delivered by midnight today to the wise men to compete for the presidency of Confindustria are going crazy. According to the latest rumours, Emanuele Orsini would still be in the lead and, compared to the latest stock market drawn up by Affaritaliani.it, he would have gained further preferences and could obtain between 40 and 50 votes. Something less, but still in a similar range, should also go to Edoardo Garrone. As mentioned previously, the prices of the owner of Erg would be uphill after the heavy endorsement of Assolombarda.



The other two contenders are further behind. Antonio Gozzi, according to “Radio sistema Confindustria”, would be credited with a range between 20 and 30 assembly votesas well as Alberto Marenghi. With one substantial difference: while the Mantuan entrepreneur remained stablethe owner of Duferco would have earned a lot compared to the last bag and is well above the quorum of 18 signatures needed to be a candidate for the post of president of Confindustria, thanks also to the support of the entourage of old socialist militancy. The rumors from Viale dell'Astronomia say that, in the event of a victory for Gozzi, Marcella Panucci could return to the scene as general director. Over the weekend, among other things, the endorsement of the territorial offices of Bergamo and Brescia also arrived for the owner of Duferco.

The further steps are already mapped out. From tomorrow, once the names have been made official, the “tour” of the three wise men will also start, who will open consultations with the entrepreneurial base on Thursday 15th, in Milan, at the Federchimica headquarters. Second stop will be Bologna on February 16th. Then the three will move to Turin on February 23rd. On 28 and 29 February they will be in Rome at the Confindustria headquarters. On March 1st again in Milan, this time in Assolombarda. On March 9th Padua and the final stop will be Naples on March 11th. At the end of the consultations, the wise men will identify the names of the candidates who will be called to formalize the acceptance of the candidacy and to illustrate their program at the General Council on March 21st. The new leader of Confindustria will be designated, by secret ballot and by an absolute majority of voters, on 4 April by the General Council and will then be elected by the assembly of delegates scheduled for May 23rd.

