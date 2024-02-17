Confindustria gives the commission's green light to the 4 candidates

The designation commission, in agreement with the ethics and values ​​association council and with the special Confederal Board of Arbitrators, after having carried out all the checks on the documentation produced, it found no formally impeding elements and admitted all four candidates for the presidency of Confindustria to the consultations.

In alphabetical order, Edoardo Garrone, Antonio Gozzi, Alberto Marenghi and Emanuele Orsini are candidates. All have exceeded the percentage threshold of support from 10% of the members of the General Council, required by the confederal statute.

The calendar of hearings on the association system has been updated and the consultations will start at the end of next week and will conclude in the first ten days of March.