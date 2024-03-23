Genoa – Change at the top of the team health section of Confindustria Genoa. The new president is Federico Patrone (in the photo) receiving the baton from Francesco Berti Riboli. Patrone, 54 years old, from Genoa, has spent his entire career in healthcare and for some years has been general director of Fides, a company of the national Garofalo group which manages care facilities for the elderly, psychiatric RSAs and specialized centers in Liguria.

The vice president is Elisabetta Grillo (Laboratorio Albaro) and the councilors Giuseppe Croce Bermondi (Villa Esperia), Antonio Crosa di Vergagni (Health Services), Luca Ermirio (Iclas), Marco Fertonani (Casa della Salute), Simona Lombardi (Il Baluardo), Paolo Masino (Mpahs), Marco Simone Rossi (Villa San Fortunato), Roberto Tramalloni (Villa Montallegro), Isabella Turtulici (Tir Turtulici Radiological Institute). Delegates to the Small Industry Group Massimo Biscari (Bio Data) and Luca Reggiani (Iro Radiology).