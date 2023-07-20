Confindustria, Stirpe is mentioned for the post-Bonomi period

Maurizio Stirpe: this would be the strong name for the future of Confindustria. According to what appears to Affaritaliani.it, in fact, it would be the current vice president of Viale dell’Astronomia (in his second term), with responsibility for labor and industrial relations, in pole position to take the place of Andrea Bonomi. The election of the new number one of Confindustria will be in May next year, but the “troops” are starting to move. Stirpe is president of Frosinone Calcio, newly promoted to Serie A. The football club’s stadium bears the name of the current president’s father, Benito.



Stirpe is also the president and owner of Prima Sole Components SpA., agency born in 1973 currently operating in the sector of design and production of components in plastic for the motor vehicle, motorcycle and household appliance industry with numerous plants in Italy and abroad (currently in Poland, Germany, Slovakia and Brazil).

Stirpe has also been a member of the board of directors of Sole 24 Ore since 2019. Since 2003 he was first a member of the council of Confindustria Lazio and, subsequently, he was appointed a member of the council of Confindustria (today called the General Council) in which he participated in various capacities until May 2016.

From 2007 to 2011 he was President of Confindustria Lazio, contributing both to the birth of Fidimpresa Lazio both, and above all, to that of Unindustria (Union of Industrialists and Companies of Rome, Frosinone, Latina, Rieti and Viterbo) of which he was Vice President with responsibility for associative development in the two-year period 2011-2012. In September 2012 he was elected President of Unindustria for the four-year term 2012-2016. In the two-year period 2012-2014 he was a member of the Commission for the reform of the Confindustria Statute.



