Confindustria-FLA, new chapter. Vittorio Livi out of Pesaro (due to events in Milan). Rumors

Call it loyalty. That’s what he would be demonstrating Vittorio Livi (of the Fiam) to its president in FederlegnoArredo (known in Milan for being the soul of the Salone del Mobile), Claudio Feltrin. A story known and told several times by Affaritaliani.it Milan. Feltrin against Confindustria, Confindustria against Feltrin, who gets kicked out, who sues, who loses, etc., etc. The last chapter concerned Vittorio Livi, former referee in FederlegnoArredo (and who had endorsed all of Feltrin’s choices) and above all vice-president of Confindustria Pesaro Urbino.

Livi, proboviro but also vice president

Affari had raised the problem: how could he be the Proboviro of FLA and vice-president of another Confindustria association at the same time if the statute of Fla, in article 24, does not allow it? Problem solved? We don’t know. But Livi’s name has disappeared from the Confindustria Pesaro Urbino website. This is no small matter, because it shows that without the complaint from Affaritaliani.it Milano no one would have highlighted the problem… A problem that is first of all one of image. In fact, Livi and Confindustria Pesaro Urbino had invited Claudio Feltrin with great fanfare, despite the fact that Feltrin himself had been declared revoked by Confindustria. A sort of “rebellion”, no one knows how welcomed by Rome.

The story continues to offer food for thought. Vittorio Livi had in fact been the recipient of an order from Rome not to proceed with the revocation of the president of Assolegno and Assoimballaggi (the origin of the dispute between Feltrin and Confindustria). But she kept going.

