Genoa – The Industrial production reboundsdriven by shipbuilding and metalworking. Employment growth slows, but does not stop. The Port of Genoa advancesalbeit moderate, both on various goods and in containers. The Genoese economic system closes the first six months of the year taking “a step forward” compared to the troubled waters of the second half of 2023.

In presenting the economic indicators for the first half of 2024, the president of Confindustria GenovaUmberto Risso, observes that the data are positive because they place us “at a higher level than the Italian average”.

“In the first half of 2024, Genoese companies, especially in the industrial sector, achieved excellent results

moderately positive and in this case, compared to the last half of 2023, manufacturing also made an important contribution to this step forward, hence the name of our survey”. Giacomo Franceschini, head of the Confindustria Genova Research Centrethus explains the choice to title the economic survey for the first half of 2024 as “One step after another”, which shows a moderate expansion in the economic activity of Genoese companies after the disappointing results from last year.

“Obviously there are still uncertainties hanging over the economy – adds Franceschini – which mainly concern the collection of orders abroadwhich is still declining. But we expect that in the second half of the semester, despite all the uncertainties, there could be another step forward, therefore a moderate expansion of economic activity”.

Some sectors are performing lower than overall growth, there is volatility in the advanced tertiary sector, the metalworking sector which in some way traces a difference between small and medium-sized and large companies. Tourism holds up despite declining flowsbecause prices are rising: “Spending, especially for foreigners, remains high, so operators are seeing an increase in turnover. The port has seen an increase in traffic, despite ship delays due to the situation on the Suez and Malacca canals. In general, we can say that the entire Genoese economy is recording a positive semester.” Employment is growing, at a more moderate pace, “in line with the trends that are also seen at a national level, so, in this case too, we have a good result.”