Confindustria, the plots behind the race for the Viale dell'astronomia seat

The indiscretion collected by Affaritaliani from people close to the dossier is sensational: in a meeting of the past presidents of the Brescia Confindustria it would be a certain discontent emerged with the candidacy of Emanuele Orsini (and his increasingly probable affirmation) for the chair of president of Viale dell'Astronomia.

In particular, accredited voices report that moving the plots would be a big shot like the president of Confindustria Brescia Giuseppe Pasini. Who would have mentioned the name of Antonio Gozzi as a person to count on for the leadership of the industrialists' association.

Be careful, though, because there are those who whisper that Pasini is playing on two tables. On the one hand he wants to support Gozzi, on the other he hopes that, if the candidacy of the president of Duferco does not come to fruition, it would be precisely the owner of Feralpi that one could look at. However, there are several obstacles to take into consideration. The first is that already in 2020 Pasini wanted to run for the presidency of Confindustria, but his pact of steel with Licia Mattioli whereby whoever gathered more support would support the other failed and both were then overtaken by Carlo Bonomi.

The second theme is that the umpteenth candidacy of a Lombard to lead Confindustria would make many turn up their noses also in terms of vice-presidencies, which are also fundamental in the direction of Viale dell'Astronomia and which, for fair play, are assigned to representatives of regions other than those from which the president comes. The third point is that today Orsini is already in a position to present his candidacy to the wise men, regardless of what he decides to do in Brescia.

According to Affari, among other things, it seems that the second Lombard “leg”, that of Varese, would at most prefer Giovanni Brugnoli and not Pasini or Gozzi. Among other things, the latter, despite being president of Federacciai, suffers from the fact that he is not a representative of other categories. Finally, fourth and final point: Veneto and Emilia Romagna have been aiming for a presidency for some time and would be reluctant to stomach yet another Lombard candidacy.

On the national side, all is silent. The indiscretion that Affari had given before the others was confirmed: important past presidents met immediately after the summer to decide that it is not “fair” to run again, effectively stopping any ambitions of Antonio D'Amato who had made his mouth a little about it.

As we have written many times, the conditions at this moment no longer exist for an entrepreneur, even a powerful one, to play the role of king, or queen, maker. The race for Confindustria continues, within a month the names of the candidates will be known. Orsini remains in the lead, but something is changing.

Carraro and Gozzi should be able to gather around forty votes, an impossible task at the moment. At the same time it should be noted that Confindustria is now a “checked” associationin the sense that it does not have the following of either entrepreneurs or the “mass”.

This, for example, should be done a great work on social media that brings followers from a few tens of thousands to a few millionso that Confindustria is truly a bearer of interests. It's impossible not to notice that the entrepreneurs' association is out of all the big battles that industrialists carry out on their own like that on packaging in Europe, where the billions dance.

Here the trade association did not lead the way, but was one of the actors and it was above all the entrepreneurs who put the spotlight on it. So, Confindustria at the moment cannot aspire to have at its top a large industrialist with a company that invoices billions for the simple reason that at this moment the dimensional conditions do not exist.

This is why Orsini, a figure who is at the head of a company that has a turnover of hundreds of millions and is ready to double its turnover in the next five years, who knows Confindustria well because he is the current vice-president, who has moved well and who has a decent following, he is certainly the candidate with the largest advantage.

Subscribe to the newsletter

