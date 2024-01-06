Ligurian derby for the succession to Bonomi, but the Emilian Orsini would be the favourite

The race for the post-Bonomi heats up and within Confindustria there is a climate that Repubblica defines as “cold war”. The newspaper talks about a “warning sent to all members of the general council and to all the presidents of the associations that are part of Confindustria to remind those who want to take the field to collect the witnessed by the outgoing Carlo Bonomi, that applications in the press, before having made them official with the essays, trigger exclusion from the competition”.



As we read in Repubblica, “a letter from the special board of arbitrators dated 4 January, while the number of eligible candidates, who intend or are pushed to occupy the most prestigious office in Viale dell'Astronomia, grows. And there are regions, like Liguria, ready to offer two leading figures, such as the president of FederacciaiAntonio Gozziand the number one of Erg and Il Sole 24 Ore, Edoardo Garrone”.

The hypothesis Garrone, according to Repubblica, “is supported in particular by Emma Marcegaglia, of whom Garrone was vice-president in Confindustria, and by the old guard of Viale dell'Astronomia”. And again for Repubblica, “there are those who maintain that Garrone, former president of Sampdoria, would have an advantage over Gozzi: he would have a greater Confindustria allure than the president of Virtus Entella, the Chiavari team that Gozzi managed to lead to the Serie B. And the tandem hypotheses that have been circulating in the last few hours do not seem concrete”.

Without an agreement, the situation could turn in favor of the Emilian Emanuele Orsini, one of the current deputies with delegations to Credit, Finance and Taxation, who continues to be the favorite for Repubblica.

