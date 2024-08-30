The Square 2024, the speech by Emanuele Orsini

The uncertainty. This is it the theme at the centre of the interview with Emanuele Orsini, the president of Confindustria guest at the second evening of The Squarethe kermesse of affaritaliani.it. Interviewed by the director Angelo Maria Perrino, Orsini underlines how “for many years the Italian industry has lived in uncertainty and has demonstrated “ability to adapt” in recent years, among other things, due to emergencies such as “Covid” and “open conflicts at the gates of Europe”.

“We are still leaders as an export country, it means that our exports have a positive balance of 100 billion”, he recalls. On the subject ofnuclear energydiscussed yesterday by Minister Urso during the prime time programme of “La Piazza”, “I would make a reasoning on competitiveness”, explains Orsini who adds “we must increase the energy autonomy of the country, we are in favor of renewable sources and the mix is ​​the way and the objectives we have set ourselves for 2030 are very ambitious”. “Thinking of increasing it further until 2050, we must be very careful about this. We need to talk about nuclear knowing that we will be ready in 11 or 12 years”, says the president of Confindustria. With the Italian government, “the dialogue is ongoing, we also talked about nuclear power because it is part of the industrial policy of the country Italy”.

The president of Confindustria is in favour of energy mixes, “but we must understand that in the mix it is obvious that the objectives are very ambitious on renewables.We need to have constant sources. For this reason we must, without ifs and buts, start talking about nuclear again. Aware of the fact that if we start talking about it today, we will be ready in 11-12 years. At least let’s start experimenting in Italy”.

With Urso, in the meeting at the beginning of August, “nuclear energy was also discussed, because the nuclear part is certainly a piece of the country’s long-term industrial policy”.

“In Europe there are some unknowns that worry uslike the end of internal combustion engines by 2035; we need to put technological neutrality at the center; we are leaders in biofuel, on the Green Deal there needs to be a discussion with the next European Commission”.

On the subject of energy, Orsini added: “The energy mix is ​​good but there is room to increase it without excluding new generation nuclear power”.

Orsini expresses his main concerns: the tariff war, where Italy today “we are certainly losers because a country that exports for 626 billion euros on tariffs in 2023, if there is a tariff war, is a loser and therefore I hope that whoever goes to govern in the United States is inclusive”.