Accusations against Orsini, running for the presidency of Confindustria. He denies it and counterattacks

The race for the presidency of Confindustria is heating up and is also filled with poison. In fact, an internal battle is underway within the trade association FederlegnoArredo, of which Emanuele Orsini was president, as well as within the subsidiary Fla Eventi spa. Orsini, candidate for the presidency of Confindustria, has ended up in the sights of the new leaders of Fla.

Repubblica writes: “A battle is being fought between them also with the sound of invoices found – apparently only years after they were issued – in the Fla Eventi archives, requests for clarification on the expenses incurred, and leasing a Porsche Panamera.”

According to the accusations, reported by Repubblica, “the letter sent by Fraschini to the former president states that «as you will remember, the cost of the aforementioned financial lease was contracted by you, and unfairly charged to Flae, despite the fact that the car was for his personal use and there was no resolution of the assembly and/or board of directors of Flae which recognized a benefit of this nature in addition to the already important director's emolument of Flae itself, and Orsini had an NCC service with driver available”.

The reconstruction was rejected by Orsiniwhich states that “the leasing, «stipulated, in compliance with the powers with which Mr. Orsini was invested at the time» did not provide for the car to be for personal use. And furthermore that the episode is «resolved and defined over four years… perfectly known to anyone in Flae. In fact, it was dealt with in June 2020 by the company's board of directors, which, on two occasions, took note of and shared the decision (unsolicited, nor due) of Mr. Orsini to personally take charge of all the charges deriving from the leasing contract so as to avoid exploitation of any kind (of the type of those of which he is the victim today)””.

As Repubblica always explains, Orsini “responded to Flae's leaders with a letter from his lawyer warning them “from following up on your illegitimate orders”, reserving the right «to act, in every instance, to protect one's rights also with reference to the potential denigrating implications underlying your requests» and explaining that the company's requests are presented «with singular timing only today: that is, coinciding with the consultations for the renewal of Confindustria's top management”.