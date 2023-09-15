At every Confindustria assembly the same question arises: how much do intermediate bodies still weigh? That is, how much weight do the words of the president of the industrialists, today Carlo Bonomi in his last report of the mandate, still weigh in the public debate? What weight do industrial relations have in overall economic policy? What role do the social partners play in the dialectic between powers? The Head of State, Sergio Mattarellaresponds with extreme clarity, listing the articles of the constitution that concern businesses, work, and also representation.

The answers to these questions depend precisely on the state of health of representation, the main function of the stakeholders of entrepreneurs and workers. The intermediate formations, the social bodies, have certainly lost part of their specific weight, both due to the evolution of the economic system towards greater complexity, and due to the choices and approach of various governments, which have reduced the spaces for comparison, both for the responsibilities of Confindustria and the unions, who have lost contact and harmony with the base they must represent.

However, going beyond the responsibilities of the parties, there is a theme which today returns to the foreground at the Auditorium Parco della Musica thanks to the words of the Head of State, Sergio Mattarella: it is the Constitution which indicates with extreme clarity the role and space that belongs to the intermediate bodies, and it is there that it is essential to return.

There are two passages in the speech of the Head of State which aim to focus attention on the prerogatives, responsibilities and indispensable function of Confindustria and the trade unions. In the first, Mattarella highlights that “the places of life, the people, the citizens who animate them, are an indispensable part of the project of social cohesion, freedom, rights and democracy of the Republic. Democracy is embodied in the thousand places of work and study. In the work and reflection of the intermediate social bodies of the Republic. In the recognition of social rights. In the citizens’ freedom to undertake. Before any other factor, what drives progress is, in fact, the ‘social capital’ of which a country has”.

A social capital that must be worthily represented. Hence the next reminder. “A capital that we cannot impoverish. It is a responsibility that also challenges the business world: too many young people are looking for work abroad, due to the poverty of the salary offers available”, highlighted the Head of State. Also significant is the reference that gives weight to what the president of Confindustria said to the audience a few minutes earlier. “Bonomi referred to a panorama of democracies in decline at a global level, stating, appropriately, that ‘without democracy there can be neither market, nor business, nor work, nor economic and social progress’. It is important to collect these stimuli in a thus qualified area”. This year the Confindustria assembly returns to be a central event, the real weight of the social partners will also depend on their ability to interpret change and the government’s willingness to make it a real interlocutor. (By Fabio Insenga)