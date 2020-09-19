Highlights: Rajiv was informing the Chinese intelligence system of India’s border strategy

new Delhi

Police has made several revelations regarding freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma, who was arrested from Delhi on 14 September under the Official Secrets Act. Police have said that Rajiv was informing the Chinese intelligence system of India’s border strategy.

DCP Sanjiv Kumar Yadav of Special Cell of Delhi Police told that journalist Rajiv Sharma was sending sensitive information to Chinese intelligence officers from 2016 to 2018. In many countries, Sharma met Chinese officials. According to the police, Rajiv Sharma was also informing the Chinese intelligence system about the deployment of the army on the border and India’s border strategy.

Received $ 1000 for every information

Delhi Police said that Rajiv Sharma, arrested for giving confidential information to the Chinese, received Rs 40-45 lakh in the last one year. Sharma received $ 1000 for each information. He told that Rajiv Sharma has almost 40 years of journalistic experience and used to write on defense matters in the Chinese government newspaper ‘Global Times’ along with many media institutions in India. Rajiv came in contact with the sugar agent in 2016. Please tell that independent journalist Rajiv Sharma was arrested on 14 September based on the information of the Central Intelligence Agency. Confidential documents of the Ministry of Defense were found from him.

Rajiv’s Chinese and Nepalese companions also arrested

Earlier, Delhi Police said on Saturday that a Chinese woman and her Nepali partner had been arrested. The police claimed that they were paying a large sum of money to freelancer journalist Rajiv Sharma in exchange for giving sensitive information to the ‘Chinese intelligence agency’. Police said, “A large number of mobile phones, laptops and other objectionable / sensitive material have been recovered from the accused.”

