From: Martina Lippl

After the accident on Lake Maggiore, many questions are still unanswered. Members of the Israeli secret service Mossad and also Italian agents were on board the houseboat.

Sesto Calende – Divers are recovering the houseboat – also called “Shipwreck 007” in the Italian media – from the bottom of Lake Maggiore (Italy). Photos show how carabinieri try to bring the wreck to the surface with air cushions. A complex operation that, according to the local press, is taking place on Lake Maggiore. Carabinieri guard access to the Sesto Calende marina. More and more details are leaking out, fueling speculation.

Secret agents drown at party in Lake Maggiore

It almost sounds like a scene from a script for a spy thriller: secret service agents from the Israeli secret service Mossad and the Italian secret service are meeting on Pentecost Sunday (May 28) on a houseboat on Lake Maggiore to celebrate their birthdays.

Thirteen Israeli passengers and eight Italians were on board alongside the captain and his partner (Russian), reports Italian news agency Ansa. The birthday excursion on Lake Maggiore ended in tragedy. Hail, storm and rain surprised society. A hurricane apparently capsized the boat. According to eyewitness reports, the ship went under in seconds. All passengers landed in the freezing cold water. Some swam to shore about 150 meters away, others were pulled out of the lake by boats. Four people die in the boat accident.

Houseboat capsizes on Lake Maggiore: This is known about the fatalities

Among the four fatalities are three secret agents: a former high-ranking agent of the Israeli secret service Shimoni E. (54), as well as Claudio A. (62) and Tiziana B. (53), both of whom worked for the Italian secret service. “The two employees, who belong to the intelligence service, attended a social gathering organized on the occasion of the birthday of a member of the group,” the Italian authorities said. The captain’s partner – a 50-year-old Russian woman – also died in the accident.

Israeli secret agents quickly flown out

The Italian newspaper reports that survivors of the boat accident were already on a military plane on their way to Tel Aviv (Israel) on Monday morning La Republica. The Italians were “hastily” evacuated from emergency rooms and hotels. The agency Ansa announced that it was a private jet for official and sensitive flights. The machine took off from Israel and landed in Milan to fly out the Israelis. “If the occasion was a celebratory moment on the boat, it cannot be ruled out that there may have been other types of meetings before,” the news agency quoted a source as saying.

Lago Maggiore: Confidential documents lost with houseboat?

The Busto Arsizio public prosecutor is officially investigating against the captain Claudio C. and owner of the houseboat. The 53-year-old Italian is accused of shipwreck and manslaughter. Why could the Goduria sink? The “weather” is currently considered one of the main causes of the fatal accident. Did the captain react to the storm immediately is one of the questions raised as part of the investigation. But in addition to the safety equipment, it is about the technical data of the 16-meter boat, the maximum portability, or whether work has been carried out on the hull. According to media reports, there was officially only room for 15 people on the ship. At the time of the accident, the houseboat (built in 1982) would have been completely overloaded. Under normal circumstances, that alone could have affected maneuverability – especially in stormy weather.

The “shipwreck-007” could provide important clues. The divers could also bring other secrets to light with the wreck. Were confidential documents exchanged at the birthday party, which are now lying on the ground with the houseboat at a depth of 16 meters? The secret service tour group is said to have been returning from Isola dei Pescatori before the storm capsized the houseboat. However, salvaging the houseboat may still take days. The first attempts have so far been unsuccessful. (ml)