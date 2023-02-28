McLaren, Norris and Piastri want redemption

They were tests too bad to be true for McLaren. The MCL60 appeared to be uncompetitive both on the flying lap and on the race pace, and not even the qualities of Lando Norris were able to remedy an already complicated situation. In addition, reliability problems have been added which, as in 2022, have hindered the success of the tests. It’s normal that there’s a bit of concern in Woking, but Norris and Piastri try to see some good things from what Sakhir’s three-day trip has to offer.

GP Bahrain, the words of Norris

“Race week has finally arrived and I can’t wait to get back on the MCL60 and hit the track. I’m entering my fifth season in Formula 1, I’m as excited as ever to go racing and start the year. The tests weren’t without difficulties, but we are working hard to keep improving and getting back to where we want to be on the grid. We learned a lot about the car and we have already made some changes to improve performance where possible. Thanks to all the team for the work they put into building the MCL60 and for the effort they put into getting us racing“.

GP Bahrain, Piastri’s words

“I’m excited about my first race in Formula 1 and the fact that it’s papaya-colored is really special. I’ve been waiting a long time for my Formula 1 debut, so it’s great that the moment has finally arrived. I feel ready for the challenges that await me and to get back on track in a competitive environment. It’s been a while since I last ran, so I can’t wait to start again. The work done with the team over the last few months and the welcome received from McLaren and the fans have prepared me well for the season to come. I still have a lot to learn and some things to fine-tune with the MCL60. As a team, we still have a lot of work to do to get where we want, but I’m optimistic for the season. I look forward to the battles and everything that lies ahead“.