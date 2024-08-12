Home World

From: Nico Reiter

The Austrian building contractor and society star Richard Lugner has died. He had been suffering from health problems for months.

Update from August 12, 3:19 p.m.: Now celebrity doctor Artur Worseg is also speaking out. The doctor and long-time friend of Richard Lugner was one of the first to try to help in the villa this morning. “When I arrived, the emergency doctor was already there. Unfortunately, the resuscitation attempts were unsuccessful,” he says. oe24.

Worseg reports on Richard Lugner’s final hours: “He hadn’t been feeling very well for the last few days. On Sunday he fell asleep and at around 4 or 5 a.m. his heart simply stopped beating. He didn’t notice anything.” The celebrity doctor is leaving the cause of death open for now.

Artur Worseg was a doctor and friend of Richard Lugner. © K.Piles/Imago/Eva Manhart/picture alliance/dpa/APA

Ex-wife “Mausi” reveals how Richard Lugner’s last moments went

Update from August 12, 1:07 p.m.: “He passed away peacefully,” says Christina “Mausi” Lugner to oe24 about her former husband Richard Lugner. On October 11, she wanted to give a eulogy for him on his birthday, but now the property developer is dead. He “didn’t wake up and fell asleep peacefully,” she reports. And confirms the efforts of the rescue workers, who unfortunately were unable to revive the 91-year-old.

Richard Lugner has been struggling with health problems for months. Ex-wife Christina says: “I know that Richard was in a lot of pain, but he never complained. He is my role model and always will be.”

First report from August 12, 9:28 a.m.: Döbling – Richard Lugner is dead, several Austrian media reported. Shortly afterwards, the Austrian news agency APA the sad news.

The building contractor was not only known for his Lugnercity, but also as a society star. In his reality TV show “Die Lugners” he appeared in front of the camera with his ex-wife Christina “Mausi” Lugner and his children. The entrepreneur also invited celebrity guests to the Vienna Opera Ball every year. Most recently, Jane Fonda accompanied him.

Richard Lugner died Monday morning, August 12th – exact cause of death still unclear

There have been reports of health problems with the building contractor and owner of Lugnercity for several months. He had a heart operation in July. He has been in a wheelchair for the past few weeks due to back pain.

The crown now reports on a rescue operation in his villa in Döbling on Monday morning. Apparently attempts were made to resuscitate the 91-year-old, but without success.

A star of the Opera Ball: Every year, Richard “Mörtel” Lugner attended the prestigious event in Vienna – often accompanied by prominent women. © Tobias Steinmaurer/picture alliance/dpa/APA

Lugner inheritance settled? Death before upcoming wedding in St. Stephen’s Cathedral in autumn

Apparently, Richard Lugner had already made early provisions for his death. In an interview with Kronenzeitung he revealed that all arrangements had already been made. “I wanted to have everything sorted out. My heirs should know what to do. I’ve already ordered my gravestone!” said Lugner in July. He would like to be buried – not like many other Austrian celebrities – in the Central Cemetery, but in the Grinzing Cemetery: “I liked it there, much better than the Central Cemetery.”

In October, Richard Lugner was supposed to marry his recently civilly married wife Simone Lugner in church. The couple wanted to be blessed by cathedral priest Toni Farber in St. Stephen’s Cathedral. Richard Lugner had been married five times before and was also known for his partners, whom he liked to give conspicuous nicknames. (no)