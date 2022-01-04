São Paulo, 4 – The confidence of rural producers in the United States increased in December, according to a monthly survey by the Purdue University and the CME Group. The indicator known as the Agricultural Economy Barometer last month registered 125 points, up 9 points from November. This was only the second increase registered since May of last year.

The Current Conditions Index rose 18 points from the previous month, to 146 points, with the improvement in the financial situation of farmers. The Future Expectations Index increased 4 points to 114 points.

“Excellent crop yields this fall (Northern Hemisphere), combined with strong grain prices, have given many growers the most positive cash flow in years,” said James Mintert, director of the Center for Commercial Agriculture at Purdue University . However, concerns about high costs and shortages of inputs remain – with 39% of respondents reporting difficulty purchasing fertilizers and pesticides, noted Mintert. With information from Dow Jones Newswires.

The post Confidence of US farmers increases in December, second indicator appeared first in ISTOÉ MONEY.

#Confidence #farmers #increases #December #indicator #ISTOÉ #DINHEIRO