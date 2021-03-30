The CDU chairman Armin Laschet ushered in the Bundestag election campaign with his speech at the start of the participation campaign for the CDU election program in Berlin.

Berlin – For the Union, it could certainly be one of the most important federal elections since the turn of the millennium. Because for the first time since 2005, the conservative People’s Party is running as the top candidate without Angela Merkel, and that at a time when the CDU / CSU are in a low poll due to mismanagement in the corona crisis and mask affair. CDU Chairman Armin Laschet gave the starting shot for the all-important election campaign on Tuesday morning at the start of the

Participation campaign for the CDU election program in Berlin.

Laschet heralds the Union’s federal election campaign: “This decade must be a decade of modernization”

“When we think about tomorrow, we start with today,” said the 60-year-old at the beginning of his speech and outlined a plan for how Germany should focus on modernization after the Corona crisis. “This decade must be a decade of modernization,” said the Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia.

But first you have to find the way out of the pandemic. “We all would have liked to have vaccinated faster. We all want our freedom back, ”admits Laschet and also takes a critical look at the behavior of his party in times of crisis. His conclusion: “Confidence in the reliability and efficiency of the Union has declined.” According to Laschet, however, the CDU had previously “proven itself in many times of crisis as the party of creative unrest.” A role that will also be played in the upcoming federal election have to take it again.

CDU: Laschet lays cornerstones for election program from “Germany as the world’s pharmacy”

“As a party in the middle, we are the innovative core of German politics,” Laschet affirmed and allowed himself a swipe at the plans of the Greens and SPD majorities outside the Union. “The future cannot be shaped with ideological, left-wing experiments that promise them new freedoms but in reality take them away,” said the CDU chairman’s comment on a possible merger of the Greens and SPD with the left or the FDP.

CDU chairman Armin Laschet speaks in the Konrad-Adenauer-Haus in Berlin. © Tobias Schwarz / AFP

With a view to the election program of the CDU, which is to be worked out in the coming days and weeks, Laschet has already laid down several key points. “We have chased the chemical and pharmaceutical industries away with ever new, complicated regulations,” Laschet criticizes. That took revenge during the corona pandemic at a time when we were dependent on a country like China. “I would never like to experience this dependency again. Germany and Europe as the world’s pharmacy – that is the future, ”is the suggestion made by the CDU boss.

CDU boss Laschet with a clear commitment – “We will not let our Europe be destroyed”

Laschet also names his plans for the Federal Republic of Germany with regard to green hydrogen. “Germany can and should become the number 1 hydrogen country in the world,” the 60-year-old states and calls for “climate protection and growth in harmony.” The aim is to readjust the relationship between the state, economy and ecology.

The CDU chairman also paid a lot of attention to the topic of Europe. “I am a passionate European,” says Laschet and makes a plea for Germany’s membership of the EU. “We notice that new nationalisms are spreading. The answer can only be Europe. ”According to Laschet’s demand, we have to work on a defensive and, above all, more efficient Europe. Because the Corona crisis in particular would have shown deficiencies here again. “When it came to procuring the vaccine in Europe, not everything went well,” admits the 60-year-old, but still demands that we should stand up for the alliance right now. “We won’t let our Europe be ruined. We will fight for more Europe. “

Armin Laschet is silent – no comment on the chancellor’s question

With regard to the national society, Laschet notices an advancing polarization, which must be stopped: “We have to learn to respect the opinion of the other again”, so the demand. Germany must also continue to fulfill its role as a “rising republic”. As the best example, Laschet cited the story of Biontech founder Ugur Sahin, who came to Germany as a child from Turkish guest workers and, through hard work, developed a vaccine that would give the whole world hope. “We need a lot of this example,” said the CDU chairman.

It was also noticeable in Laschet’s address, however, that he did not mention the Chancellor’s question, to which the Union has yet to find an answer. The 60-year-old consciously appeared as CDU chairman and not as a competitor to Markus Söder for the candidacy for chancellor. On Tuesday morning, the vice-chairman of the Union parliamentary group in the Bundestag, Carsten Linnemann, said that he expected a decision on the chancellor’s question “more towards Easter than towards Pentecost”. (fd)

