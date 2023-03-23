Electoral political polls today March 23, 2023

POLITICAL ELECTION SURVEYS – Confidence in Giorgia Meloni’s government drops: in the last month the executive has lost four points. But the approval ratings of the prime minister and her party, the Brothers of Italy, are also decreasing. At least according to the latest survey by Ixè, which quantifies trust in the executive at 46%: a month ago the same value was at 50, ten points less than the last figure recorded by Mario Draghi’s government.

The approval rating of the prime minister is also slowing down. On February 21, 51% of those interviewed by the institute led by Roberto Weber trusted Meloni, while today the same figure stops at 46%. Mario Draghi leads the standings with 60 (-1%), while behind Meloni is Giuseppe Conte with 35 (-1), followed by both Stefano Bonaccini and Elly Schlein, the challengers in the Pd primaries, at 34%. The governor of Emilia Romagna has increased his popularity index by 4 points, while the new dem secretary has grown by 12%, given that he started from 22. Detached from both Matteo Salvini (25, -1%), Silvio Berlusconi (24 ) and Carlo Calenda (23. +1). Last Matteo Renzi at 13%.

Voting intentions are not going better for the main majority party. For the first time since the political elections, in fact, Fratelli d’Italia sees the hypothetical consensus decrease: compared to the last survey it loses two and a half points and stands at 28.6%. In any case, a figure higher than the votes taken in politics, but down compared to 31.1 on 21 February. The Pd, on the other hand, recovered more than three points and went from 16.9 to 20.1%: a growth evidently due to Schlein’s victory in the primaries. Conte’s 5-star movement loses a point, stopping at 16.2. The Lega gains almost half a point, at 8%, but this is the same percentage lost by Forza Italia, at 6.2%. Four decimals push the Italian Left and the Greens to 4.6, while + Europe and Per l’Italia with Paragone at two percent. Below the percentage point, however, We Moderates.

HOW POLLS ARE MADE

Electoral and political polls are carried out by polling companies according to precise scientific criteria. The authors of the surveys must identify a sample to be interviewed that is sufficiently large and representative of the population to be analysed. In the case of polls on voting intentions for political parties or the confidence index of political leaders, therefore, the interviewees must adequately represent the adult Italian population, those who have the right to vote and who go to the polls. This work is done to minimize the margin of error and make the detection as reliable as possible.

Generally a political-electoral poll is considered reliable if the indicated margin of error is 3 percent with a 95 percent confidence interval. It is precisely that of identifying a representative sample of the population that the pollsters face the greatest difficulty. Interviews for electoral political polls are usually carried out with a Cati methodology, by telephone, or Cawi, via the Internet, or mixed. To carry out the interviews, opinion poll companies rely on specialized companies.