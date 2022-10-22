Home page politics

Of: Marcus Maeckler

At the beginning of October, the AfD called for a large-scale demonstration against the federal government’s energy policy. © IMAGO/xcitepress/Finn Becker

According to researchers, Germany is facing a crisis that is different from any previous one. The population trusts less and less in the authority of the government – with consequences.

Munich – Confidence in the government’s ability to deal with crises is declining drastically, while at the same time there are the first warning signs that parts of the population are becoming radicalized. This was the result of an Allensbach survey commissioned by FAZ. The researchers warn: This crisis is unlike any other.

With high inflation and rising energy costs, respondents were asked whether they believed the government had the situation under control. Almost two thirds (65 percent) said no. The verdict was similar in all political camps. Most of the supporters of the traffic light parties SPD, Greens and FDP were also critical. This is remarkable insofar as the citizens in comparable crises usually gathered behind the government, writes the opinion researcher Thomas Petersen in a guest article for the FAZ. “But in the current crisis there is no sign of an ‘hour of the executive’.”

Confidence in the traffic light’s ability to deal with crises is declining

The survey also shows that the current situation is affecting Germans far more than previous economic crises. 17 percent stated that the crisis affected them greatly, 44 percent at least felt somewhat affected. Together that’s 61 percent. For comparison, the author cites the financial crisis of 2008/2009. At that time, only about a third answered in this way.

Explosive: Unlike in previous crises, according to Petersen, there are first indications that part of the population is becoming politically radical. One indication is the growing approval of the AfD. Another is the fact that among those surveyed who find the heating costs to be a major or major burden, the proportion of radical or left-wing thinkers is high. Petersen believes that the warnings about the radicalization of society are still exaggerated. But we are only at the beginning of winter. (mma)