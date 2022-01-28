SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Service sector confidence started 2022 at its lowest level in eight months, with the latest wave of Covid-19 aggravating a downward trend in recent months, according to data released on Friday by the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV).

In January, the Services Confidence Index (ICS) dropped 4.3 points to 91.2 points, the lowest since May 2021 (88.1). This was its third consecutive monthly low and the sharpest drop since March 2021 (-5.6 points).

“The negative result this month seems to reflect the slowdown that has already been signaled in recent months, but with the addition of the new wave of the pandemic.”, explained in a note the economist at FGV Ibre Rodolpho Tobler.

“In addition to the still difficult macroeconomic scenario and the caution of consumers, the return of some restrictive measures has already impacted the activity of the sector and turns on the warning signal about the pace of the coming months”, added the expert, warning that it will be difficult to see a recovery in the economy. confidence as long as these factors persist.

The Current Situation Index (ISA-S), an indicator of the perception of the present moment of the service sector, dropped 3.1 points in January, to 89.4 points, the lowest level since June 2021 (88.7).

The Expectations Index (IE-S), which reflects the outlook for the coming months, dropped 5.5 points, to 93.2 points, the lowest since May 2021 (92.4).

Among the segments of the service sector, the negative highlight was the services provided to families, which, according to Tobler, is a reflection of the recent outbreaks of the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus and influenza.

Earlier this month, IBGE data showed that the Brazilian service sector increased by 2.4% in November compared to October, the highest growth rate since February 2021 (+4.0%).

(By Luana Maria Benedito)

