Confidence in Meloni just above 40%. FdI and Pd decline, M5S and Lega rise. Survey

Italians' trust in Giorgia Meloni is expected to be just over 40%. The voting intentions recorded by Termometro Politico show a decline in Fdi and Pd to 29.1% and 19.3% respectively, with an increase in the prices of M5S (16.3%), Lega (9.6%) and Forza Italia (6.5%). Action and Left/Greens are above the 3% threshold.

tmp voting intentions



