Election political polls today 30 October 2023

ELECTION POLITICAL POLLS – Fratelli d’Italia loses share, while the Democratic Party and 5 Star Movies recover ground. This is what emerges from the survey carried out by Tecnè for the Dire agency between 26 and 27 October, which sees the party led by Giorgia Meloni lose 3 tenths of a point compared to last week, reaching 28.7 percent.

Followed by the Democratic Party at 19.8 percent (+0.1%) and the 5 Star Movement at 16.2 percent (+0.1%). Forza Italia is stable at 10 percent, while the League records a slight decline which brings it to 9.2 percent (-0.1%). Action at 3.6 percent (+0.1%), ahead of the Green/Left Alliance at 3.2 percent (-0.1%), Italia viva at 2.5 percent (+0.1%) and +Europe at 2.2 percent (+0.1%).

As for trust in leaders, Giorgia Meloni remains in the lead with 44.1 percent, down 0.3 points in the last week. In second place, according to Tecnè, Antonio Tajani, stable at 32.5 percent, followed by Giuseppe Conte’s 30.7 percent (+0.1%) and Elly Schlein’s 30.5 percent (+0.1%). Matteo Salvini is only fifth, at 29.6 percent (-0.2%). Confidence in the government is also decreasing: 42.1 percent of those interviewed said they had confidence in the executive, a drop of 0.3 percentage points compared to the previous survey. 50.7 percent say they have no trust in the government (+0.2%).

