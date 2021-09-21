Shortly after noon, King Willem-Alexander takes his seat on the red velvet for the ninth time and declaims the Speech from the Throne. It’s almost routine already.

A lot has happened in the past year, but today it is not possible to take revenge on his broken confidence figures. No head of state has ever been able to polish his image with the Speech from the Throne. It is not his, it was written by the politicians from the caretaker third Rutte cabinet, which is not coming to an end. A speech from the throne can cause slippages: slips of the tongue, a substantive inaccuracy or inconvenience.