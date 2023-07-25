Electoral political polls today July 25, 2023

POLITICAL ELECTION SURVEYS – Confidence in Giorgia Meloni and in the government led by her is still falling. This is what emerges from the latest survey carried out by Tecnè for the Dire agency between 20 and 21 July last.

53 percent of those interviewed say they trust the premier, 0.3 points less than last week, while 43.1 percent do not trust Meloni (+0.4%). For the government, however, trust is at 47.3 percent, down by only 0.1 percent, while the share of those who lack confidence is equal to 46.7 percent (+0.2%).

Among the parties, the Brothers of Italy recorded a slight decline (-0.2%) but maintained a large advantage over the Democratic Party, with 28.8 percent of the preferences compared to 20.2 percent of the Democrats (+0.1%). The situation for the other parties was also substantially unchanged, with the 5 Star Movement at 15.4 percent (-0.1%), ahead of Forza Italia at 11.1 percent (+0.1%) and the League at 8.7 percent. Detached Action at 3.4 percent (-0.1%), followed by the Alliance Verdi/Italian Left at 3.3 percent (+0.1%), Italia viva at 2.6 percent (+0.1%) and +Europe at 2.3 percent (-0.1%).

HOW POLLS ARE MADE

Electoral and political polls are carried out by polling companies according to precise scientific criteria. The authors of the surveys must identify a sample to be interviewed that is sufficiently large and representative of the population to be analysed. In the case of polls on voting intentions for political parties or the confidence index of political leaders, therefore, the interviewees must adequately represent the adult Italian population, those who have the right to vote and who go to the polls. This work is done to minimize the margin of error and make the detection as reliable as possible.

Generally a political-electoral poll is considered reliable if the indicated margin of error is 3 percent with a 95 percent confidence interval. It is precisely that of identifying a representative sample of the population that the pollsters face the greatest difficulty. Interviews for electoral political polls are usually carried out with a Cati methodology, by telephone, or Cawi, via the Internet, or mixed. To carry out the interviews, opinion poll companies rely on specialized companies.