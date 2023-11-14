Election political polls today 14 November 2023

ELECTION POLITICAL POLLS – Brothers of Italy loses support but none of the other parties take advantage of it. According to the latest survey carried out by Ipsos for Corriere della Sera, the party led by Giorgia Meloni has lost 1.3 percentage points in the space of a month, falling to 28.5 percent. Also in the period between 5 October and 9 November, the Democratic Party also lost share, falling to 18 percent (-0.5%). Followed by the 5 Star Movement, which gained only 0.1 percentage points, reaching 17 percent.

The League is also in decline, now reaching 9.2 percent (-0.9%), while Forza Italia has recovered part of the gap with its government ally, rising to 7.8 percent (+0.8%). Followed by the Greens/Left Alliance at 3.5 percent (+0.1%), Italia viva at 3.5 percent (+0.5%), Action at 3.1 percent (-0.1%), + Europe at 2.6 percent (+0.6%) and Italexit, stable at 2 percent. In terms of alignments, the center-right lost a total of 1.4 points, falling to 46.6 percent, while the center-left settled at 24.1 percent (+0.2%).

The institute led by Nando Pagnoncelli also noted a decline in trust in the government and in the Prime Minister. In the first case the approval rating fell by 2 points, reaching 45 percent, while for Meloni it lost 3 points, falling to 46 percent. Among party leaders, excluding the prime minister, Antonio Tajani receives the most trust, with an index of 32 percent (+1%). In second place Giuseppe Conte, stable at 31 percent, followed by Matteo Salvini, at 27 percent (-2%). Elly Schlein is only fourth, at 22 percent (-3%).

HOW POLLS ARE DONE

Electoral and political polls are carried out by opinion polling companies respecting very specific scientific criteria. The authors of the surveys must identify a sample to interview that is sufficiently large and representative of the population they intend to analyse. In the case of surveys on party voting intentions or the confidence index of political leaders, the interviewees must adequately represent the adult Italian population, those who have the right to vote and who go to the polls. This work is done to minimize the margin of error and make the detection as reliable as possible.

Usually a political-electoral poll is considered reliable if the margin of error indicated is 3 percent with a confidence interval of 95 percent. The greatest difficulty for pollsters is precisely that of identifying a representative sample of the population. Interviews for electoral political surveys are usually carried out with a Cati methodology, by telephone, or Cawi, via the Internet, or mixed. To carry out interviews, opinion polling companies rely on specialized companies.