After a long and complex season, Barcelona has established itself as the league champion and they did so this weekend after overwhelming Espanyol. At the end and beyond the painful falls in the UEFA tournament, the culé club by the hand of Xavi has fulfilled the first movement for the project to be sustainable sportingly and financially speaking: consecrate itself as the new bosses of Spain and validate the millionaire investment that was made last summer.
Right now, Barcelona will try to close the season with as many points as possible, but from now on, the club will have to focus on building the squad for the following year. Push for the release of Xavi’s discards and speed up and above all, ensure the arrival of the reinforcements that the coach wants, Gundogan being one of the main priorities.
The coach from Barcelona wants the German in his squad for the following year and the club is optimistic that they will be able to make the movements that are required to finalize the signing of Ilkay. The City man is having an incredible end to the year in England, proving that he is one of the best on the planet in his position. Thus, Barcelona hopes to make the necessary movements to be able to enter his contract, which will be valid for 3 years and will include a salary 3 times less than what the footballer receives today in the Premier League.
