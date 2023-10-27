Excellent start

The Buriram weekend opened in a positive way for Pecco Bagnaia. The Italian, fresh from the fundamental second place at Phillip Island, earned the P in the Thai afternoondirect access to Q2. An important result, also in terms of morale, which had been missing for two rounds.

Not even the seventh final time, compared to Jorge Martin’s first position, disturbs the reigning world champion too much. In fact, Bagnaia hinted that, without the yellow flag arriving at the end of the session, his placing in the ranking could have been better.

Aprilia real opponents

“I’m happy with this start, It’s been a while since we had this initial idea and despite some difficulties we managed to be very fast – commented the Ducati #1, who boasts a 27 point lead over Jorge Martin in the standings – shame about the yellow flag at the end because we could have been in the top three places, but I finally have a good feeling. I felt better than usual, especially in the braking phase – Bagnaia continued – and I’ve been missing something there lately. For Saturday we will have to improve something in the corner entry, but we are on the bubble“.

In the virtual front row, at the moment, with Martin there would be two official Aprilias of Viñales and Aleix Espargarò. Opponents who, in Bagnaia’s analysis, could be the true outsiders of the weekend: “Watch out for the Aprilias – he warned – they are very fast. In general, being in front is always better – Bagnaia then concluded – but we work a lot to be ready on race day, so sometimes we sacrifice speed in practice“.