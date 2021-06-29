OfMarcus Gable shut down

Donald Trump is firmly convinced that he was cheated of his victory in the US election. He emphasizes this at every opportunity. That went too far for a confidante – which resulted in a memorable meeting.

Munich – Donald Trump can not stand opposing words just as badly as losing elections. Especially when they come from within your own ranks. Anyone who has anything to do with the former US president knows that. Which is probably one of the reasons why the unproven election fraud allegations in his camp received widespread support. Or at least they were tacitly approved.

William Barr, however, did not want to participate. And in a way exposed his boss – in public. The attorney general renounced Trump before the end of his term in office, stood up to him face to face and finally threw himself down before the handover. The legal expert, who was already a member of the cabinet of George WH Bush, told the journalist Jonathan D. Karl how it could have come to this point The Atlantic published.

Barr versus Trump: eating with a journalist will reveal the truth

On December 1, 2020, Barr had journalist Michael Balsamo, senior court and police reporter for the news agency AP, invited to dinner. His chief of staff, William Levi, and spokesman Kerri Kupec were also there. There he told the reporter: “So far we have not discovered any fraud to an extent that would have led to a different election result.” Balsamo even had to ask again whether this statement was meant as he understood it.

Shortly after the meeting, the reporter published a corresponding message, which spread like wildfire among the US media. Since Barr was considered a loyal member of Trump’s cabinet, there was basically no doubt that there was no evidence in the White House of the egregious allegations made by the most powerful man in the world.

Barr versus Trump: McConnell also urged clear words about the allegations

According to Barr, Mitch McConnell, the powerful Republican Senate leader, urged him to come out with the truth as early as mid-November. Because he feared that Trump’s allegations would cause serious damage to the country and the party. McConnell said to him: “Bill, if I look around like that, you are the person who would be eligible.”

In the week after the election, Barr had given the green light to investigate possible irregularities. Even then, he did not want to have believed that something tangible could be unearthed in the process. Rather, he expected Trump to lose the election. Finally, Barr tried to investigate the allegations himself – with the aim of bringing the truth to the president’s eyes.

Barr versus Trump: “Convinced all the time that there was nothing”

“For me, the time had come to stand up or shut up,” he said, according to Karl: “If there had been evidence of fraud, I would have had no reason to withhold it. But I was convinced all along that there was nothing there. It was bullshit. “

As proof of their suspicions, Trump and Co. used a video on which several boxes of ballot papers were carried into a center in Detroit. Additional voices were suspected behind this. But Barr quickly dismissed this mindset: “In every other county, votes are counted in the constituency, but here they bring them to a central location. That’s why boxes came in all night. That’s how it works there. “

Barr versus Trump: Voting machines cannot cheat at all

Barr consulted experts from Homeland Security and the FBI regarding the suspicion that voting machines had been manipulated across the country to swap Trump votes for Biden votes. The result: “We immediately realized that it was just nonsense.” Especially since the machines would save everything they count – consequently the fraud would have to be exposed immediately. Which wasn’t the case.

But Barr Trump had to somehow teach that. After meeting the AP-Journalists, when he let the cat out of the bag, the Minister of Justice was finally summoned to the President and confronted by him. He frankly admitted that he had passed on his doubts.

He did not go this way: Justice Minister William Barr rebutted Donald Trump’s allegations of fraud after the election. © Jeff Roberson / dpa

Barr versus Trump: US President angry at confrontation like never before

Trump didn’t want to believe it and hit him: “Why the hell are you doing this to me? Why did you say that? “Barr’s answer:” Because it is the truth. “That seemed to drive the head of state crazy, he had stammered:” You must hate Trump. You have to hate Trump. ”He has never seen Trump so angry, his face turned red.

But Barr took it to the extreme. “You know that you only have five weeks after an election to challenge it,” he emphasized: “That would require a coherent and disciplined strategy. But you only have one clown show. No self-respecting attorney would go with it. That’s just a joke. “

Barr versus Trump: resignation due to resignation shortly before Christmas

After that memorable appearance, Barr expected his release. Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows, however, suggested standing up for him – if he didn’t want to throw himself down. Barr promised to stay in office “as long as I am needed.”

Two weeks later, however, he resigned – because Trump continued to adamantly claim to have been cheated in the election. So Barr resigned the day before Christmas Eve. The Trump camp’s fraud allegations are still in the room six months later. (mg)