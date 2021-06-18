Fashion, trends, ceremony and much more: all the updates regarding weddings and weddings. Among the various details for the preparation of the wedding, here are some guides regarding the use of sugared almonds but not only. History, traditions, customs and much more.

Sometimes, even in the smallest details, the biggest ones are hidden traditions. An example is that of the confetti, a presence unavoidable and inseparable companion of wedding favors. Let’s discover all the secrets they hide and the tips they have in common.

Wedding and confetti: all the information

The sugared almond it is certainly one of the items that will always be present on the list of things to prepare for the wedding. Provided it is the companion of the wedding favors or a delicious taste on the table of dessert, the sugared almond is always a safe choice. However, did you know that the number in the favor bags should always be odd?

Furthermore, the number of sugared almonds per wedding favor is also associated with another parameter, namely that of the five qualities that should never be lacking in the life of the spouses: health, wealth, longevity, fertility is spirituality. Precisely for this reason the confetti present should be three or five, no more. In addition to this, to represent a good ceremony, the confetto should also have a precise one texture: preferably soft and consists of a almond whole.

According to the story, the sugared almond was actually used by Arabs how drug, which was in fact enveloped by the taste and was thus better ingested. THE Romans they are those who derive our custom: they used it within ceremonies is births. Products with sugar in honey, from the literature French of the sixteenth century even describes them scented with rose, musk and violet. Finally, in Sicily the sugared almonds were delivered to guests in precious gold containers.

