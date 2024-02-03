'Confessions' was a program that told everyday cases, very similar to that of Televisa called 'Woman: real life cases'. The Peruvian show was hosted by the artist Camucha Negrete and during its broadcast it captivated the audience, which caused it to remain on the air for longer and have three seasons.

Each 'Confessions' story lasted 45 minutes, long enough for the host to give a final message of reflection at the end of each episode. However, despite the great reception, the program ended suddenly and with a tragic chapter. Furthermore, the replacement of Negrete Camucha, Maricarmen Marinwas a factor in the series ending untimely.

What was the tragic final episode of 'Confessions'?

'Confessions' culminated with the episode titled 'Private Lessons'. This chapter told the case of sexual abuse of a minor by a teacher (Franco).

How long did the show 'Confessions' last?

'Confessions' lasted 2 years: it started on March 25, 2013 and ended in 2016, when Maricarmen Marín assumed leadership. For Camucha Negrete, the show meant the restart of her career on TV. “I'm happy, I'm in a very nice stage of my career because, look, I'm going to turn 50 in it, and yet, I'm fine. Doing the things that I like, always reinventing myself in something because I don't like to stay.” , declared in Perú.com

Was 'Confessions' also coming out on Panamericana?

At the beginning, Latina was the only channel that broadcast the program, but later this changed and most of the final episodes were broadcast on Panamericana Television in 2016, thanks to a commercial agreement with channel 2.

Who was behind the production of 'Confessions'?

The series provided a platform for talented but less recognized actors such as Tito VegaJulio Navarro and Trilce Cavero, while launching to fame new talents: Silvia Alegre Salazar, Cristina Quiroga, Alessia Delgado, Valentín Prado, María Fernanda Valera, Vania Accinelli and Augusto Gutiérrez, among others. In addition, it had special episodes in which already established actors participated, among whom were Gloria Klein, Camucha Negrete herself and the former presenter of children's programs Mirtha Patiñoin addition to Patricia Medina. The soundtrack and the main theme of the series were composed and produced by Pepe Ortega.

Camucha Negrete was replaced by Maricarmen Marín in 'Confesiones'. Photo: YouTube screenshot

