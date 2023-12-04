Confessions | Time magazine proposes Vladimir Putin as the person of the year

Last year, Time magazine chose Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as the person of the year.

Russian president Vladimir Putin is nominated for “Person of the Year” from the United States On the Time magazine list.

Every year, the magazine chooses a “person of the year” as part of a tradition that started almost a hundred years ago.

In 2022, the President of Ukraine was awarded the Person of the Year title Volodymyr Zelenskyiin addition to which “The spirit of Ukraine” received a mention (spirit of Ukraine). The selection was based on Ukraine’s brave resistance after Russia invaded the country in February 2022.

In 2023, the list of nine finalist candidates includes Russian President Putin, who started the attack.

Candidates the names were released on Monday.

Naming Putin as a candidate is justified in the newspaper article as follows:

“Russian President Vladimir Putin, in his role since 1999, continued to wage war in Ukraine in the second year of his full-scale invasion. Although Putin’s power was momentarily threatened during the Wagner rebellion, in the end his power only strengthened”.

In the summer, a group of mercenaries Wagner started a rebellion against the Russian military leadership.

With Time magazine also has the president of China on the list Xi Jinpingsinger Taylor SwiftChief Technology Officer Sam Altman and former President of the United States Donald Trump’s prosecutors.

The concept of Barbie, the king, has also been added to the list Charles III and Governor of the US Federal Reserve Jerome Powell.

The person of the year is chosen as the person or actor who has had the greatest impact on the world during the past year. It’s not really about a title or an award.