Wednesday, May 3, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Confessions | The German future award awarded to Sanna Marin

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 2, 2023
in World Europe
0
Confessions | The German future award awarded to Sanna Marin

The foundation also mentions that Marin has acted in a progressive way in terms of nature conservation and believes that the outgoing prime minister possibly has a “great future ahead of him”.

2.5. 19:50

Ministry of Shipping to the prime minister To Sanna Marin (sd) has been awarded the German Future Award, Helmut-Schmidt-Zukunftspreises.

The prize has been awarded since last year and is intended to recognize innovative achievements in the fields of democracy, society and technology.

“He [Marin] took Finland through the coronavirus pandemic very effectively. Sanna Marini’s goal is to make the world a better place, not just to act as a politician”, Helmut Schmidt the foundation bearing the name says on its pages.

Helmut Schmidt was a social democratic politician who served as Chancellor of Germany from 1974 to 1982.

The foundation also mentions that Marin has acted in a progressive way in terms of nature conservation and believes that the outgoing prime minister possibly has a “great future ahead of him”. The foundation praises Marini’s own political style and clear values.

See also  Frisbee golf | As a teenager, Niklas Anttila found interesting pucks in a sports store - now he makes money with them "just like adults"

The award is shared by the Helmut Schmidt Foundation, the German newspaper Die Zeit, of which Schmidt was once the editor-in-chief, and The New Institute. The value of the prize is 20,000 euros. The prize will be awarded on Thursday in Hamburg.

Last year, the award went to a Ugandan environmental activist Vanessa Nakate.

#Confessions #German #future #award #awarded #Sanna #Marin

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Ceasefire announced – hope for further negotiations

Ceasefire announced – hope for further negotiations

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result