Confessions | The German future award awarded to Sanna Marin

The foundation also mentions that Marin has acted in a progressive way in terms of nature conservation and believes that the outgoing prime minister possibly has a “great future ahead of him”.

2.5. 19:50

Ministry of Shipping to the prime minister To Sanna Marin (sd) has been awarded the German Future Award, Helmut-Schmidt-Zukunftspreises.

The prize has been awarded since last year and is intended to recognize innovative achievements in the fields of democracy, society and technology.

“He [Marin] took Finland through the coronavirus pandemic very effectively. Sanna Marini’s goal is to make the world a better place, not just to act as a politician”, Helmut Schmidt the foundation bearing the name says on its pages.

Helmut Schmidt was a social democratic politician who served as Chancellor of Germany from 1974 to 1982.

The foundation also mentions that Marin has acted in a progressive way in terms of nature conservation and believes that the outgoing prime minister possibly has a “great future ahead of him”. The foundation praises Marini’s own political style and clear values.

The award is shared by the Helmut Schmidt Foundation, the German newspaper Die Zeit, of which Schmidt was once the editor-in-chief, and The New Institute. The value of the prize is 20,000 euros. The prize will be awarded on Thursday in Hamburg.

Last year, the award went to a Ugandan environmental activist Vanessa Nakate.