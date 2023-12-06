Confessions | Taylor Swift is Time Magazine’s Person of the Year

Time magazine also proposed Russian President Vladimir Putin as the person of the year.

Time magazine an American singer-songwriter has been chosen as the person of the year Taylor Swift.

Time magazine describes Swift as a skilled storyteller whose cultural and commercial significance has been and continues to be huge, and who speaks openly about women’s rights and feminism.

Swift is known for her diary-like songs about relationships and life. Relatable music has been found to sink into an exceptionally wide audience.

Swift’s huge fan base even travels to other continents after the singer. The fans have their own name: “Swiftie”.

Swift has created a huge fortune as a musician.

At the moment, Swift is traveling the world with a lot of attention due to its massiveness The Eras Tour -on tour. The tour is rumored to be the biggest tour of all time, as it will spread to 66 countries, and a single show will last closer to three hours.

Analysts have even talked about the “Taylor effect”, when leaders of different countries have asked Taylor to appear in their countries in the hope of large flows of money.

Previously this week HS told Time magazine’s proposed person of the year is, among others, the president of Russia Vladimir Putin.

The president of China was also among the candidates Xi JinpingChief Technology Officer Sam Altman and former President of the United States Donald Trump’s prosecutors, king Charles III and Governor of the US Federal Reserve Jerome Powell.

The American Time magazine chooses a “person of the year” every year as part of a nearly hundred-year-old tradition.

The person of the year is chosen as the person or actor who has had the greatest impact on the world during the past year. It’s not really about a title or an award.