Javier Giner, a Bilbao filmmaker and the man who for years has been running the media agendas of Penelope Cruz and Pedro Almodóvar, is experiencing this Tuesday morning the dark side of having published a book about the most vulnerable time of his life: repeating history one and again in interviews. “I have not told anyone this, but when I had the final manuscript, I called my editor and said: ‘You know that I’m fantasizing about not giving interviews, that it is the book that defends itself.’ In the world we live in that is unreal, unless you are, I don’t know, Philip Roth ”, he explains during a break in the promotion, which he does for Zoom from his flat in Barcelona. “But I can’t deny that it is a very strange feeling. I’ve been doing 30-minute interviews for two days with people I don’t know and they have access not to secrets of my life, but to the most hidden part. If I think about it, I’m dying of vertigo ”.

That most hidden part of his life is Giner’s addiction to alcohol and cocaine, as well as his rehabilitation, which counts in Me, addicted (Paidos). “It is the most important project that I have carried out in my entire life. Not the book, but my personal reconstruction ”, he confesses. It is not just an autobiographical account. It is the deconstruction of a disease, drug addiction. And not to make a manual with their experience, but to make it universal. “I make an effort to demolish the stigma of the drug addict, who is not the one who goes down the street with the syringe in his hand. It’s not the other, the one that has nothing to do with me: he is a deeply ill person and the reality of his illness is emotional and psychological. Fears, insecurities, non-acceptance of oneself, anger, frustration… I try to overcome this prejudice and explain that, to different degrees, we are all drug addicts ”.

The darkest years of his addiction are dispatched in the first 43 pages of the book, a delusion of self-destruction, of drug sessions and compulsive sex (and loans to the bank to finance it all). The things that an addiction causes and that the addict hates. “I compare it to Invasion of the Ultrabodies, with an infernal possession; an absurd way to explain it, but very direct. You still have your appearance, you are still you, but the rest no longer has anything to do with your identity ”, explains the author. “One of the great dramas of this disease is that it turns you into someone who does things that you don’t even recognize yourself in. I try to influence that a lot in the book: nobody destroys themselves because they want to. Nobody, ever ”.

The rest of the book, almost 500 pages, includes the days of 2009 that Giner spent in a rehabilitation clinic, his resistance to face the voids that led him to the abyss, living with other drug addicts, in which he learns to see himself himself, panic to life. “I had to learn that this process was not going to turn me into someone who was not me, but precisely, if I came out of it successfully, I would become the most authentic me I have ever had in my life,” he confesses. “There is a revealing moment: at the clinic, until I arrived, I signed with a kind of burruño who didn’t understand anything. Anaís, my psychologist, told me: ‘Boy, you can’t see your name.’ At that time, I started signing as Javier Giner, until today. Javier. Giner. I walked into that clinic as a burruño without identity, and I came out with a name and a surname: mine ”.

The ending, his successful detox, not only makes the book brighter, it makes it an important testimonial. “It is important that these people know what I say in the book. You will encounter thousands of obstacles, you will suffer like a dog. But you can get out of this ”.

You can follow ICON on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or subscribe here to the Newsletter.