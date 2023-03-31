“That chocolate bar saved my life.” The lady with the scythe has looked Gennadiy in the eye several times in the last year, a 26-year-old uniformed man who asks to hide his last name for security reasons. He feels his skull, finds the mark in his hair and remembers the day that splinter miraculously embedded itself only superficially. She had just bent down to pick up a Kit-Kat when a bomb dropped from a Russian plane hit the base where he was staying at the end of April in Barbvinkove (Kharkov region). The explosion caught him inside the building. “No helmet,” he adds, arching his face into a grimace. A blown-out window miraculously passed over him. Cadette, a colleague of his, was outside smoking. The attack took him ahead. This event is just one of the near-death episodes that Gennadiy has starred in since Russia launched the great invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

Like many others of his generation, the one born after independence in 1991 from the Soviet corset, no one has imposed on him the mission that he has been carrying out for 13 months. From her words it is clear, however, that she does nothing more than obey a script that others have already interpreted in Ukraine before. First during the Second World War eight decades ago and, in recent times, with the Russian invasion of the Crimean peninsula and the war in Donbas since 2014. After leaving his job at a technology company out of patriotic impulse and responsibility, Gennadiy donned the camouflage uniform without any previous experience. He considers himself just another of the tens of thousands of self-taught soldiers learning to be soldiers while fighting in the most extreme environments.

More information

At the same time, he also recalls other less traumatic chapters, such as the day he was one of the few soldiers who received the president, Volodímir Zelenski, on his first visit to the disputed city of Bakhmut, on December 20. The abandoned factory in which the president was photographed together with Gennadiy and his colleagues was taken over weeks later by Russian mercenaries from the Wagner group, who victoriously spread an image in that same enclave. The young man tries to downplay the existence of that photo, which he claims he has not seen. In any case, he acknowledges having been stationed in places where he had a much worse time than on the Bakhmut front – he has barely been inside the city -, where the bloodiest battle has been fought for months.

Gen signs last December 20 in Bakhmut the flag that Zelenski brought to Congress during his visit to the United States. ceded

In his speech, this young man enlisted as a volunteer in the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Corps sometimes raises doubts and even criticizes. “What makes me the most furious is that they send the Territorial Defense Corps to the front line [el suyo] and not to more experienced fighters”, he laments, referring to the bloodletting of Bakhmut. He calls it “hell on earth.” There, “the most paradoxical and incomprehensible thing” is that there are still civilians. He does not hide the fact that the Ukrainian military knows that some, defenders of the Moscow position, are holding out under the bombs, waiting for the Russians to tell them. release.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

It is not, however, from that unfortunate town in the Donetsk region that he has the worst memories. Gennadiy first hardened himself in a place not far from there, on the Sloviansk, Dolina and Bohorodichne front, where he admits that things were already beginning to look ugly. He participated in the liberation of Izium, but it was in Kremina (Lugansk region) where he stayed for two months. “Sometimes I thought he wasn’t going to be able to take it,” he says. In front of them, they did not have untrained mercenaries from the Wagner company —thousands of them ex-convicts, whom Russia uses as cannon fodder and whose fate almost no one cares about—, but real army fighters who, at least, “evacuated their dead.”

The table in the Kharkov cafeteria where the appointment with EL PAÍS takes place ends up being turned into a couch. At times, Gennadiy’s voice is barely audible under the music and conversations around him. Head down, he rubs the fingertips of hands whose remains of dirt help to understand what is behind his confession. Every so often he goes out into the street to have a cigarette and comes back with more desire to continue emptying himself. He shows his emotions, his frustrations and his hopes. His story can be condensed in this sentence of his: “Hell this year I don’t wish it on even my worst enemy.”

Like an animal starring in a tabletop documentary, Gennadiy assures that his survival instinct has triggered. He accompanies him as one of his weapons, although on occasion he has thrown in the towel waiting for death in some burrow while taking a few puffs. “Fear is the most precious thing that I have lost in the war”, points out this man from whom the conflict has also taken 25 of the 135 kilos that he weighed on February 24, 2022.

Some of those kilos he left along the way during the assigned mission coinciding with the change of the year. Last December 31, he remembers it as one of those days that he thought the end had come. The transport vehicle that was taking them to the agreed position broke down. They were isolated and the enemy infantry advanced towards their location. At the same time, the artillery played with them like puppets in a fair booth while they were falling dead and wounded.

Gennadiy recounts the entry of 2023 thus: “Exactly at midnight, shells began to fall on us, illuminating the night. From the trench you couldn’t really see what it was. Someone began to panic because they warned that they were phosphorus bombs. I thought that if it really was like that, we would just burn ourselves. Even if he ran, it’s possible that he fell for some sniper. So I sat and waited smoking. I no longer cared about anything. Later we were able to verify that it was not a match”. He continues to scrutinize every detail for several minutes: “It was a horrible situation. I couldn’t understand how the Territorial Defense with the simplest weapons, manufactured 70 years ago, was deployed at ground zero. This situation lasted for three days. Now, January 3rd is my second birthday.”

Meeting with Zelensky

When their boss tells them on the morning of December 20 that they are going to enter Bakhmut, Gennadiy did not expect to be one of the few who was going to receive Zelensky. It was the president’s first visit to that hornet’s nest in eastern Ukraine where both sides count the deaths by the thousands. Gennadiy is also one of those who put his signature on the national banner that Zelenski himself delivered to the United States Congress during the visit that he undertook hours later, which marked his first departure from the country during the Russian invasion.

Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the US Congress after handing over a Ukrainian flag signed by soldiers to Vice President Kamala Harris and Nancy Pelosi. MANDEL NGAN (AFP)

Gennadiy assures that he and his companions were not notified by the commanders. In fact, these trips to difficult areas are usually organized under the greatest of discretion. Even, says the military, a few minutes before the president’s appearance, Gennadiy greeted and hugged the Deputy Defense Minister, Hanna Maliar, without distance or protocol, whom he mistook for a reporter who he thought had gone to cover the awards ceremony. that had been prepared. The young man in uniform was greatly struck by how Zelenski got to “the most dangerous hole on the planet.” “Not from Ukraine, from the planet,” he emphasizes. “He was not wearing a bulletproof vest. Nothing. Only three men from his security. And all of us with our weapons, with the ammunition, with the grenades…”.

Bakhmut was already then, three months ago, “an absolute horror, but at least we thought he could save himself, force them to withdraw. But now I just don’t see a way to keep it going, with so many victims. I don’t think it makes much sense, ”he laments. In recent weeks the Russians have eaten ground from the Ukrainians. Zelensky, without actually entering the city, has revisited that front last week to make it clear that he does not intend to hand over that square to the Russians. “I’m not a great strategist,” Gennadiy admits. For this reason, he adds, he may not be able to understand what is behind the decisions of those responsible for the Ministry of Defense, “who are not stupid.” And he reflects again: “Maybe all these sacrifices are necessary to deal the final blow to Russia.” And he asks to send a message to Spain: “You must understand that today it happens to us and that tomorrow it may be your turn.”

It’s all part of a nightmare that started last year. The night of that February 24, Gennadiy did not sleep. He was listening to music until the first missiles started falling on Kharkiv. Then his mother got up. They started watching the news. At first he wondered what he should do, where to run… but in a few minutes it was clear to him that he had to be an active part of the defense of Ukraine. That was his mission. A little over a year has passed since then, an eternity in which he has had to learn strategy, weapons or tactical medicine in an improvised way. The conflict makes him feel like he is in a movie or as if he had been sent to another planet: “Sometimes I can’t even remember what my life was like before the war.”

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.