I was captured by his blue eyes, youth, magnetism, strength. He transmits experience and wisdom of life, which is often acquired not exactly on a bed of roses, but rather, among thorns.

His way of machine-gunning storiesHe blew me away.

He told a audience who listened to her open-mouthed, about thirty students from the degree of gastronomyin addition to managers, teachers from the Basque Culinary Center University and I, as a journalist, who likes to talk about experiences, human warmth, proximity… “That between us, the environment, the ecosystem. Proximity is the most important gastronomic movement in the world,” he said. Janaina Torrescook at A Casa do Porco, Sao Paulo, faithful follower of the ideology of consuming what is at hand, which by the way, in this region of northern Spain has been applied for decades as a philosophy of the new Basque cuisine.

Their proposal is zero waste, use of organic gardenno nitrates, nitrites or preservatives, and yes to traceability control. He raises ‘porco’ of autochthonous breeds: pau, canastra, carucho and pereira, from which he uses everything and offers in a creative, innovative way in different textures, presentations, recipes. He makes his own bread, sauces, doughs, cured and smoked sausages. He praises the small producers of cheese, coffee, cachaça; the very typical sugarcane distillate, vermouth, beer, kombucha.

Take care of the cocktails, the wines… He was a sommelier in another of his lives.

I see on your website the offer of this superstar of the stovesaffectionately nicknamed ‘Lady Jaguar’everything looks tempting. San Zé pork is the specialty, roasted for up to nine hours and served with side dishes of local products. I imagine abóbora (pumpkin), palmito (palm fruit), yuca.

The best female chef in the world 2024 and in Latin America a year agoaccording to The World’s Best 50 Restaurant, advocates haute cuisine at reasonable prices: 60 euros for the menu. He has other businesses such as Hot Pork hot dogs and the Bar da Dona Onça (jaguar) pressure cooker food, which has been delighting visitors since 2008. “I thought it was tasty and that’s why I offered it.” He explains that the adventure began in the middle of Sao Paulo, in a marginal neighborhood, and after six months he emerged from anonymity by naming it ‘best pressure cooker cuisine’. “There were queues shortly after opening. The chefs at the time did not understand the success of the pressure cooker.”

He confesses that he loves technology, knowledge, learning, but even more so, ancestral culinary techniques.

“In Brazil we have several such genuine ones, why aren’t they considered avant-garde?” he asks. He talks about farofa (cassava flour), tucupi (yellow cassava root broth), gallinada (rice, chicken, vegetables), feijoada (the national dish with beans cooked in different meats, served with rice, orange segments, cabbage). “They all refer to history, culture, migrations. In Sao Paulo we have many and the Latin movement is on fire in the city,” responds the chef with Granada roots.

Latin American cuisines, he reiterates, are trendy because they speak of tradition, past and thus transcend into the future. They are the ones that have been best preserved. In his opinion, the countries of this region show that they are beyond clichés and typical dishes.

He started selling coixiñas (a type of chicken croquettes) and cold fruit yogurts on the street.

“I was born very poor, in a place with one bathroom and ten rooms, one per family.” This is how she developed a sense of community, empathy. His love for cooking was unleashed by the aroma of the stews in that multi-family space. “With her I also learn mathematics, geography, history,” said the woman from São Paulo, who is also an activist and believes that cooking should be part of teaching in schools.

@irmaa.aguilar

More from the same author: